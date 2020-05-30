The television series usually copy plots from DC Comics, but now it is the other way around and the comics will copy what we have been able to see on the Arrowverse.

Attention SPOILERS from the history of DC Comics Justice League # 45 Robert Venditti, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, Romulo Fajardo, Jr. and Tom Napolitano. In this comic, the great heroes of Earth face a dangerous threat such as Specter. He is now without a host, and the wrathful vengeance of this God cannot be dealt with without a human hand. This causes an imbalance, since the spectrum becomes more dangerous the more time passes without a host.

To resolve this situation, the League of Justice He plans to go to Tartarus and reunite Specter with Jim Corrigan, his original host in the DC Comics stories. But whatever it was that prompted the human host of Specter to relinquish his responsibility, Jim Corrigan may have no interest in resuming his duties, even if the Justice League pressures him. If that’s the case, then they must find another human host. Which means that Oliver Queen will follow in the footsteps of his version of the Arrowverse.

We could see this in the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” of the television series.

Attention SPOILERS. At the beginning of the television event, Oliver Quinn fell into battle against the Anti-Monitor’s shadow demons. However, the character would not be out of the game for long. Soon, a team of DC Comics heroes led by John Constantine visited the afterlife. There, they found Oliver’s soul, but he was not alone. They also encountered Jim Corrigan, who gave Oliver Specter’s cosmic abilities.

As a Specter, Oliver later returned to help Flash, Supergirl, and the others defeat the Anti-Monitor and reset all of reality. Once this was done, Oliver Queen finally died.

Since the television adaptation of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was such a commercial and critical success, DC Comics will follow the example of the Arrowverse crossover, introducing elements into the comics. With the Specter now without a host and with Jim Corrigan possibly unwilling to return, the League’s new mission may be to find someone more willing to take on that responsibility. And that person is Oliver Queen.