The need to rescue those old sounds, and to clean your spirit of dust based on recipes of a lifetime, and to believe again in the old formulas to be able to enjoy pleasant moments is a magic solution to get out of daily routines to the which I usually go to.

Author DC CARDWELL has returned with a new album, “Crystal Set”, and contains an excellent collection of those magical dragees composed of wonderful melodic guitar components extracted from the old recipes of the 60s, and which compressed into songs manage to rescue from inside those moments of joy that the usual development of life usually corners.

The Northern Irishman currently based in Tasmania, Australia, has edited an extremely delicious modern hero plan, he just for everything, only with the help of his brother and wife as pillars of support. A set of songs full of melodic hooks, beatle sound memories and catchy power pop. That initial “Friendly Fire” that takes us back to the sound of the Shelter label with Dwight Twilley at the helm and those beat choruses already leaves its mark, while “Ten Fingers” takes us down the path of the Liverpool 60s beat. “The Spirit is Willing”, with its beautiful guitar plucking reminiscent of Rubber Soul, and “I Cant Run Fast Enough”, a dazzling halftime, make this vinyl record a complete cure against the mediocrity of the times.

Believe in emotion, trust those brilliant melody exercises, and let yourself be caught by that trap for your heart that is CRYSTAL SET, bearer of endless emotions and pop sensibility within the reach of only a select few.

After this short review of this great lp, the composer has allowed us to enter his musical home and answered a few questions that may serve to know his work a little more. Many thanks to DC Cardwell for your time…

one.- Who is DC Cardwell and how would you frame or define your musical proposal?

I am a guitarist from Northern Ireland. I now live in Tasmania, Australia. I love many styles of music, but I have a particular passion for Chunky Rock music with catchy melodies, but also infectious riffs and arrangements. I also like music that has a little bit of energy and momentum. And I’m not very natural when writing lyrics, but I like words that make you think, or at least have some impact on your emotions, so I strive to find something that does that.



2- How did DC Cardwell start in the world of music? What was the first thing that made you want to be a musician?

I started playing the guitar when I was about 12 years old. I used to take a look at my sisters’ guitars when they were out of the house and they taught me how to play. I loved music, and I loved playing music from the beginning. And I think I took it very seriously from the beginning. But I didn’t start singing or writing songs seriously until I was quite old. In the meantime, he made a living as a medical scientist and actually played music as a hobby.



3.- Your last album is «Crystal Set», which is a formidable collection of songs with an unmistakable flavor from the 60s. How was the preparation and composition of it? And what is different or novel about your previous work?

Thanks for your kind description! As soon as I have enough songs written for an album, I think it’s time to get one out. I record everything in my home studio so I can start recording a song as soon as it’s done. But, once I have the value of an album, I have to get serious and work very hard to finish recording, mixing and mastering. There really isn’t any particular and deliberate difference between this album and my previous two, except for a natural progression in my recording skills and singing. I recorded my first album, Some Hope, in a small room the size of a closet, with practically no real equipment except a PC and a microphone. I was just mustering up the courage to sing, so, a bit like when I started playing the guitar, I mainly did it when there was no one else in the house to laugh at me!

For the next two albums I had more confidence along with a home studio and soundproof equipment that was at least a little better than before.



4.- One of the curiosities of your albums is that, being a multi-instrumentalist, your wife, who is also a singer and songwriter, and your two children collaborate. What is it like to record with the family?

I love that my family helps me with music! We have all played together forever. Marjorie is a * real * singer and she and I have been acting together since we were teens. And our boys Joel and Samuel learned to play at a young age and we have always played and performed together. We all have the same musical tastes – we all love the Beatles above all else and have the same ideas about what sounds good and how to play. Joel is a guitar player, but he’s married and still lives in Melbourne, where we used to live, and, unfortunately, he’s not on the Crystal Set at all. Samuel has lived with us from time to time studying around the world. He is currently doing his PhD in Toronto, but had to return to Tasmania due to the COVID19 virus. Play on most tracks on the album. Like me, he plays guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards, and sings harmonies. He is particularly a much better drummer than me. But if I have to do it myself, I can.

My wife, Marjorie, is a wonderful singer and songwriter, much better than me, and she also plays the guitar, but she doesn’t actually play on my albums, and only occasionally sings harmonies. I should make her do more, but generally Samuel and I only try to sing like a girl when we need high harmonies! I was very happy when Marjorie decided to record her own album, “In Another World”, in 2012 after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had to undergo major surgery. Happy for her making the album, not happy for the brain tumor! But, thank God, he recovered perfectly from the surgery, and his songs and album were absolutely beautiful. I hope I do another one soon



5- I love the cover of your last album. How did the idea and the same thing come about?

I’m getting older and even less photogenic with each passing year, so it seemed like a good idea to use a photo of me when I was a little younger and more handsome. Also, this photo has always been a favorite of our family. I’m probably wearing the best coat I’ve ever had to begin with! I had kidney cancer and major surgery and radiation treatment when I was very young and I think this photo would have been taken when I fully recovered. My two sisters must have decided at the last minute to hide behind the car so I can see one peeking out the back window and the other running to get there before taking the picture. And I’m showing off my favorite plastic toy puppy. Then everything is happening



6- A little curiosity so that people know you better and that we generally ask at rockthebestmusic. What was your first album that you bought? What music do you usually play when you go on tour? And could you tell me at least 5 essential records that would lead to a desert island?

The first record I bought was a 45 from Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock”. In fact, that was the first pop album that I really fell in love with. I really didn’t like pop or rock music before that. It may seem like a strange place to start, but when I listen to that song I can now hear a lot of what I love about the music distilled in it. The sheer happiness of pop, energy, rock and roll electric guitars… In fact, it occurred to me at the moment that the “nyah nyah nyah” chorus of “Stay At Home With Your Cat” on “Crystal Set” is quite long. like! Maybe there was a subliminal influence that I didn’t even realize! The first album I got, to answer your question, was a cassette of Elton’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that my mother bought me. I still love that album, but I quickly got bored with Elton after that and got into more “serious” music. And the first vinyl LP I bought with my own money was “Relayer” by Yes. I still love that, all three tracks.

I can’t really answer the question about what I hear when I go on tour because I’ve never been on tour. I’ve only played at local concerts.

And here are five of my “desert island” albums: all the albums that I have loved deeply since my teens and that I think have influenced my style.

Neil Young: Zuma

Buzzcocks: Love Bites

The Beatles: Revolver

Rezillos: Can’t Stand The Rezillos!

Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers: Rock’n’Roll With The Modern Lovers



Up to here it was all with DC CARDWELL, one of those everyday musical heroes that should never disappear. To listen to his albums visit https://madcarrecords.com/ Thanks a thousand DC

2020-06-24

