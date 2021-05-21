DC Announces New Batman Animated Series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

DC has announced their upcoming animation projects. And among them the return of Batman with Caped Crusader, a new series that recovers the spirit of the mythical Batman: The Animated Series, created by Bruce Timm in the 90s, and that will feature some truly luxurious godparents, including Timm himself, JJ Abrams, and the director of The Batman , Matt Reeves.

Warner has announced the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, which will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Although little is known about the project, Warner has already released the first concept art for the series, as well as its executive producers, Timm, Abrams and Reeves.

Bruce Timm is the legendary creator of Batman: The Animated Series from the 90s, which is a clear antecedent to the Caped Crusader judging from the first image alone. Abrams For his part, he is known for his work in franchises such as Star Trek or Star Wars, while Reeves The new Dark Knight movie, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is pending release.

Caped Crusader will use cutting-edge animation technologies to reinventing the entire gallery of Gotham villains again and his many misdeeds, with convoluted stories and frenetic action sequences. A visual spectacle that, in turn, will also be full of nostalgia for fans of the 90’s series.

“It’s always fun to feed the insatiable appetite the fandom has for all things Bruce Wayne. Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first-time fans and die-hard fans alike, with a brilliant creative team behind them, ready to create another future classic for this character, “said producer Tom Ascheim in a statement.

“We are beyond excited to work together to bring Batman back, to tell fascinating new stories in Gotham,” added Timm, Abrams and Reeves in a joint statement.

“The series will be exciting, cinematic and in turn will evoke the most ‘noir’ roots, while immersing itself deeply in the psychology of its villains. We cannot wait to share this new world, ”the statement said.

Batman: Caped Crusader has no scheduled release date.

Source: Excelsior