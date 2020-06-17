This year, fans of pop culture, comics, and graphic novels are unlikely to be able to attend the major conventions that rent to major publishers, producers, franchises, and leading characters. However, it seems that Warner Bros. and DC They have an alternative so as not to leave the fans helpless.

The above because the DC FanDome, a virtual convention that seeks to convene all fans of comics, movies, games and television series of superheroes of the creative house of Batman and Superman.

According to the information disclosed, the event that is promoted as free, promises that during 24 hours, will offer audiences a series of panels and reveal content as well as scoops on all content owned by Warner and DC.

As a bit for fans, it is announced that the director James Gunn and the cast of The Suicide Squad will participate in DC FanDome, in addition to the fact that new information related to the SnyderCut from Justice League.

An experience to generate engagement

It seems obvious, but it is also obvious that given the impact that events such as the San Diego Cimic-Con that, although it will have a version via streaming, it will not really generate – at least apparently – the same impact on audiences.

Due to this possibility, Warner and DC want to create a space where they can establish and strengthen the connection with fans of all its characters and franchises and, with it, also generate expectations for future releases.

This would be important considering that productions of weight for the production house as Wonder Woman 1984 and several of its main film productions have undergone various reprogramming for its premiere, in addition to being a great exhibition platform for HBO Max, your streaming service that seeks to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +.

« There is no other fan like DC. The world has drawn on the inspiration DC heroes and their stories have given us to cheer us on and entertain us for over 85 years. This immersive digital event will give everyone a new option to personalize their journey across the DC Universe, without the need to stand in line, buy tickets, or cross borders. Through DC FanDome we have the opportunity to give DC fans around the world an exciting and unprecedented option to connect with all their favorite DC characters and the actors who have brought them to life on paper and on screen. ” said Ann Sarnoff, CCEO of Warner Bros.

In this regard, it is worth noting that the DC FanDome and will take place this Saturday, August 22 and it is a global event, so fans from around the world can follow it from the online platform. In Mexico, for example, the connection is from 12 noon.

Welcome to the #DCFanDome! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/dS318qb5nv pic.twitter.com/8SlOGim8ZS – DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2020

