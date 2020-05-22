Goku vs Vegeta, this is one of the biggest rivalries in the entire anime world. For decades the question of who is stronger has caused thousands of discussions with different conclusions. Fortunately, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot offers us a new way to get an answer thanks to the DLC that introduces the transformation of Super Saiyan God.

Despite the great rivalry between these two characters, we’ve only seen two matches between Goku and Vegeta. The first of these was the climax of the Saiyan arc, and the second occurs when Vegeta is possessed by Babidi during the Majin Buu story. Both confrontations end in an unfinished way, due to the intervention of some characters. For the most part, DBZ: Kakarot faithfully recreates these confrontations.

During the first confrontation, Vegeta is clearly stronger than Goku, but is defeated due to Gohan and Yajirobe’s intervention. While in his second fight the situation is similar, but it is Gotenks and Trunks who avoid a clear conclusion. In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot a third conflict is introduced, this time with both fighters in their Super Saiyan God forms, however, once there is no clear winner, because Beerus becomes the boss to beat, and both characters have to join forces.

Fortunately, the game offers us specific numbers to determine the abilities of both opponents. At level 250, Goku’s power is 24,424,504, and Vegeta’s is 23,029,568. However, it is necessary to consider that each character excels in certain aspects compared to the other. This is reflected in the combos, speed and techniques that each one possesses. While Vegeta’s Big Bang is weaker compared to Goku’s Genkidama, it boasts higher speed of action.

At the end of the day, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot comes to the same conclusion as all the debates in the past. It all depends on your preference. Both exceed in different points, and the poor performance they can present elsewhere is complemented by their teamwork. At this point, Vegeta is almost as protagonist of Dragon Ball as Goku isSo the power level of both must be at a similar level.

But what do you think? Is Goku stronger? Or maybe Vegeta should be the new protagonist of Dragon Ball? In related topics, here you can discover how Vegeta reached the power of the Super Saiyan God. Similarly, the Super Saiyan Phase 4 finally made its debut in an official manga in the series.

Via: Screenrant

