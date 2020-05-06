By Rodolfo León

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has offered fans the opportunity to experience new stories that help answer some unknowns of the work of Akira Toriyama. In fact, his most recent DLC introducing the transformations of Super Saiyan God (SSG), as well as Bills and Whisexplains one of the greatest mysteries of Dragon Ball Super.

As you know, the only way to reach the level of SSG it is with five other saiyan with “pure heart”. This is accomplished by concentrating all of his power on a single warrior, giving him a massive boost in strength, as well as the iconic red hair color. While in the anime we saw Goku carry out this process, Vegeta simply revealed this new transformation in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but who exactly helped him to get it?

As I mentioned at the beginning of this note, the new DLC of DBZ: Kakarot bring some characters from Super to the title, and despite not being 100 percent focused on the story, it does explain how Vegeta reached this level of power. Meanwhile he Prince of Saiyans train with Bills and Whis, these two invoke Goku, Gohan, Trunks, Goten and Trunks of the Future to help Vegeta achieve that power. Having reached it, Vegeta He proceeds to test his skills in a fierce battle against these beings.

And speaking of Dragon ball and video games, we already know when it will arrive Goku Ultra Instinct to Dragon Ball Fighterz. Check its release date with a new epic trailer courtesy of Bandai Namco.

