Within all the concepts you have entered Dragon ball super In the mythology of this series, the God of Destruction is one of the most interesting, because he has provided Goku and Vegeta with a new goal to achieve. Although there are rumors about a new Super movie, the anime is about to return and the manga continues to be released, fans still wonder how this story will end. Will Goku or Vegeta become the next Gods of Destruction?

Since the introduction of Beerus and Whis in The Battle of the Gods, Z Warriors have faced enemies of a similar or higher level than a God of Destruction, but they have always been victorious due to the rigorous training they have undergone, and in this way they have reached the power of Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, this thanks to the help of Whis, the angel in charge of protecting and training the God of the Destruction of the universe 7.

At the moment it is unknown how Dragon Ball Super will end, although many of the fans point out that Goku or Vegeta have the potential to become the God of Destruction of universe 7. This theory arose because when Vegeta initially asks Whis to train him, the angel replies that he would only accept if the Saiyan chooses to become a God of Destruction. Although this topic was avoided at the time, it is possible that the promise between these two characters will eventually be fulfilled.

Likewise, during the Tournament of Power, Toppo demonstrated that it is possible to attain the power of the God of Destruction, and after this arc, the Universe 11 character would begin his training to eventually become this deity. This entire sequence introduces the idea that angels train the next God of Destruction for their designated universe, and Whis has been training both Vegeta and Goku, making them the top contenders.

Goku has been trained by angels Whis and Meerus, while Vegeta has only been under the guardianship of the former. However, becoming a God of Destruction is a task that goes against the nature of both SaiyansThey are always looking for a more powerful rival and fight for the sake of their loved ones. While it might go against their ideals, Goku or Vegeta becoming a God of Destruction at the end of Dragon Ball Super would bring the series to a full circle. The Battle of the Gods began with them without being able to approach Beerus; replacing it would be an appropriate conclusion. We can only wait and see what will happen once this work comes to an end.

