The rating agency DBRS It has lowered the outlook for Spain’s rating from ‘positive’ to ‘stable’, although it has agreed to keep the rating at ‘A’. The Canadian firm explains the cut due to the impact that the economic crisis will have due to the coronavirus pandemic and the harsh measures adopted in the framework of the declaration of the state of alarm. In this context, DBRS says that the country will enter an economic recession this year, since it is one of the most affected by the pandemic.

In this sense, the Canadian agency expects Spain to be one of the European countries most affected by the pandemic in 2020 and alleges that economic activity has been “Seriously” affected by containment measures, which led to “one of the longest and strictest closures in Europe”.

Thus, it underlines that the fact that Spain depend economically of the sectors most affected by the closure of the economy such as hospitality, commerce and transport leads him to conclude that it may be affected “by the persistent weakness of the tourism sector after the majority of restrictions are lifted” and, consequently , that enters into a low economic yield.

“Any other effect in the medium term will depend on the effectiveness of the political response to prevent this temporary crisis from dragging on,” he stresses.

However, DBRS has pointed out that the sustainability of Spain’s debt remains “solid” as financing costs remain “very low” thanks to the massive monetary response of the European Central Bank (ECB) and despite the deterioration of the tax and debt ratios.

Thus, it maintains the en A ’rating due to economic diversity, a competitive export sector and the country’s membership of the European Union. And the qualification could be improved if a medium-term plan is implemented to rebalance the economic situation after Covid-19 and taking measures to improve the functioning of the currently deteriorated labor market.

By cons, the note could be lowered in the event that the crisis due to the new coronavirus extends over time, there is a deviation from fiscal policy that negatively affects public finances, financing costs increase or the territorial threat due to the Catalan independence challenge.