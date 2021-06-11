Dazzle Miami !, Jennifer Lopez captures glances in lycra | Instagram

It captured all eyes! Jennifer Lopez appeared in Miami to a very exclusive place to train and of course, like everything the Puerto Rican singer does, it did not go unnoticed. Marc Anthony’s ex grabbed the lenses at the time and was caught in lycra.

JLo She was seen to move quickly with a set of purple lycra quite fitted that left everyone in sight how well toned is the figure of The Bronx Diva and its prominent curves. With the style that characterizes her, Jennifer Lopez got out of her vehicle with her hair in a ponytail, sunglasses, sports shoes and a small bag.

Currently, the actress is also in everyone’s sights, after her separation from Alex Rodríguez was revealed, which she later denied, to make it known a few days later herself.

What surprised many was that shortly after said announcement, Jennifer Lopez was caught on a romantic date with nothing more and nothing less than with her ex-partner, Ben Affleck. Bennifer’s love story dates back many years, but it seems that the chemistry is like the first day.

Jennifer Lopez was photographed when she arrived at a private gym in Miami to take a training class. He wore a sporty set of leggings and lilac top / Infobae pic.twitter.com/NplFhNrIyy – Radioactiva Ecuador (@radioactiva_ec) June 8, 2021

Social networks did not take long to react to the images of the new couple and showed respect to the famous Puerto Rican by crying a little to a man to quickly give way to love again.

After those first few pictures, more pictures of Jennifer and Ben together have emerged, something fans of both find wonderful. It has even been said that JLo could leave Miami to move to Los Angeles, all to be next to her beloved Ben Affleck.

He also gave something to talk about that shortly after his images were published with whoever gave life to Batman, Jennifer Lopez was captured with Marc Anthony, who assures that he set conditions to see with good eyes the new relationship of his ex and the mother of his children.

On the other hand, Arod has been seen not very animated and alone, there are those who assure he did not like the fact that in such a short time JLo has given himself a chance in love and nothing more and nothing less than with his ex .