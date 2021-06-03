DAZN to host 16 boxing events per year following agreement with Matchroom

DAZN, the world’s leading global sports streaming platform, and Matchroom, the leading international boxing promoter, have reached a five-year global agreement that will change the rules of the game.

DAZN becomes the global home for Matchroom and its world-class boxing team. The deal also includes a minimum of 16 exclusive Matchroom UK fights per year that, for the first time, will be available to DAZN subscribers in the UK and Ireland from July 2021. This landmark deal is the fruit of good times. that runs through the relationship between both companies and the success achieved in the different markets, and not only consolidates DAZN as the new home of boxing in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but also makes the platform the destination and benchmark for boxing fans. boxing globally.

Thanks to this historic agreement with Matchroom UK, DAZN to offer non-stop Matchroom UK boxing programming on its global service, which kicks off July 31 with the return of the exciting Matchroom Fight Camp evening series for three consecutive weekends. All the details of the programming planned for the summer and autumn months will be revealed shortly, including the expected bouts for national, European and world titles.

In addition, as part of a long-term, joint commitment to growing boxing around the world, this pioneering alliance also represents the expansion of the existing agreements between DAZN and Matchroom in Spain, Italy and the United States, which will involve organizing of more events in these countries with the best local fighters. The agreement also ensures that all Matchroom UK events will continue to be available to subscribers to the platform in the U.S. In addition, DAZN and Matchroom will invest significantly in other key markets where there is great passion for boxing, through collaborations, events and content creation to bring the sport closer to fans and discover future stars locally.

At the same time, DAZN and Matchroom continue to invest significantly in the production of original content so that fans around the world can enjoy their favorite sport around the clock. Thus, new episodes of existing titles such as’ The DAZN Boxing Show ‘, ’40 Days’ and’ Making Of ‘will be produced, and other types of formats such as summaries, clips, interviews, behind the scenes and classic fights will continue to be offered. Over the next few years, DAZN and Matchroom will also jointly develop new documentaries, reports and programs to bring the sport and its protagonists closer to all boxing fans.