DAZN renews the broadcasting rights of the Premier League in Spain for the 2022-2025 cycle

07/13/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

sport.es

DAZN, the global sports streaming platforme, has announced the renewal of the broadcasting rights of the Premier League exclusively in Spain for the next cycle (2022-25), which means the extension of the current agreement that concludes at the end of the next season 2021-22.

The renewal of the broadcasting rights of the English league reinforces the platform’s commitment to offering the best sports competitions to fans, while at the same time reflecting the great reception that the Premier League has had to date in Spain. DAZN also has agreements with the Premier League in Canada, Japan and Brazil.

Thanks to the extension of the agreement, DAZN users will be able to continue enjoying the best coverage of the English league with the broadcast of featured matches live and all matches on demand, as well as a wide range of on-demand content with reports , documentaries, interviews and other content of own production.

“The renewal of our agreement with the Premier League in Spain until 2025 will allow us to continue offering fans one of the most prestigious sports competitions in the world, reinforcing the successful agreements that we already have in the country & rdquor ;, he says. Veronica Diquattro, Chief Customer & Innovation Officer of DAZN. “We will continue working together to offer, to the increasing number of fans who follow the English league in Spain, the best experience and the best content, so that they enjoy to the fullest and discover new stories from the hand of their protagonists, inside and outside the pitch & rdquor ;.

Paul molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer, says: “The Premier League is delighted to continue its excellent partnership with DAZN in Spain. DAZN offers market-leading sports coverage and Premier League fans will be able to enjoy more live games than ever before & rdquor ;.

DAZN offers a wide range of football in Spain with other competitions such as the Copa del Rey, the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Coppa Italia or the MLS. In addition, starting next season, the platform also incorporates the best women’s football with the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which can be followed on DAZN and on its new YouTube channel from anywhere in the world.