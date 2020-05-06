         DAZN allows you to pause the payment of your bills for four months in the absence of live sports

The coronavirus pandemic has paused half the planet, with many countries still with minimal services and many territories in a state of quarantine, either partial or total, to try to slow their progress. AND one of the first to fall was live sport. The different federations were lowering the shutter due to the impossibility of allowing users access to the stadiums, and DAZN began to suffer.

The live sports streaming platform completely lost its meaning without just that: live sports. Since most competitions were paused indefinitely, in DAZN have been replenishing past encounters and events Although here they have encountered stiff competition from YouTube and other services, which have done something similar, and even from television channels that have taken the same path: recovering in the absence of live sports. So at DAZN they have decided to allow you to pay the bills.

DAZN allows to “pause” the account for four months

Since the start of the quarantine in Spain, DAZN has maintained its subscription of 9 euros for all its users despite the impossibility of supplying the content that they had contracted, sport live. So from the platform they have made the determination to allow their clients to pause bill payment a maximum of four months.

Pausing the bills, DAZN customers will not be able to continue enjoying the service of the company, which currently consists of reissues of past content added to the on-demand content stored on the platform. In this way they can avoid unsubscribing from the service despite the fact that, curiously, DAZN does not charge anything for the registration of its users nor does it establish a period of permanence for them.

For practical purposes, DAZN is allowing an indefinite withdrawal of its services waiting to see how the quarantine evolves, and what the different federations do with respect to live sport. It will be a matter of waiting to see if this measure takes effect and the platform does not lose users with the absence of its true reason for being: live sport.

Merca2

