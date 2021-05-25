Days without VAT from Huawei with discounts of more than 200 euros: these are the best offers | Technology

Since Huawei opened the Huawei Official Store more than a year ago, thousands of consumers have opted to buy company devices and the truth is that it is not strange.

In addition to offering users the possibility of accessing the ecosystem of Huawei devices with all the guarantees and in a simple, fast and secure way, they usually fill the store with interesting discounts that leave their star products at frankly suggestive prices.

And this is just what happens now with the starting gun of the Huawei Days. A promotion that will take place from May 24 to 30, in which countless products of all kinds such as mobile phones, computers, smart watches, headphones or tablets lower their prices in a surprising way.

In addition to benefiting from the convenience offered by shopping online, the free shipping service with fast delivery and the completely free return, now you can get some products that have a discount of more than 200 euros.

Here are the most interesting ones.

Huawei P40 Pro

And things start strong. One of the best devices of last year, The Huawei P40 Pro has a discount of almost 200 euros that leaves the final price at 900 euros. However, you can also apply a discount coupon that adds up to 250 euros more, something that leaves its final price at 651 euros.

A really complete mobile with a 6.58-inch OLED screen that will give you an outstanding experience and that thanks to the slightly rounded corners and its curved design, it gives the feeling of being in front of an excellent all-screen.

This is accompanied by a Kirin 990 5G processor with 8 GB of RAM made in 7nm technology that is bulletproof and that will allow you to enjoy high-end performance within the reach of very few.

And if you like photography, you have before you one of the best smartphones on the market. A triple rear camera configuration with a 50 Mpx main lens that is accompanied by a 12 Mpx zoom that reaches 20x and a 50 Mpx wide angle. As for the front camera, 32 Mpx + IR that give simply fantastic results.

As a final touch, the Huawei P40 Pro comes with a 4,200 mAh battery and 40W SuperCharge fast charging that they will let you enjoy the mobile for up to two days with normal use.

Matebook X Pro (i7-16-512 version)

If you are looking for an ultrabook with guarantees, the Matebook X Pro can also be an interesting option.

The i7 variant, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory has a discount of 259 euros to which you can add a discount coupon of 400 euros extra that leaves its final price in a more than interesting 1,299 euros.

As for the i5 version, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB, it has a discount of 119 euros to which you can add a discount coupon of 250 euros.

It is a frankly complete laptop that stands out for offering a compact size and a contained weight, which makes it very easy to transport. Speaking of numbers: 304x217mm – little more than a DIN A4 sheet – and 1.33 kg in weight.

The Matebook X Pro, in addition, has frankly good performance.

Comes with a 13.9-inch FullView IPS LTPS display with touch functions and a curious 3K resolution (3,000 x 2,000 pixels) in a 3: 2 aspect ratio They offer excellent sharpness and very sharp on-screen texts that fit perfectly with a user looking for a laptop to work with. In addition, the panel is also tactile and gives frankly good results.

As for the processor, it is a Intel Core i7-10210U with a 512 GB SSD and 16 GB of RAM that leaves very positive feelings and that has an excellent behavior for day-to-day tasks.

The best, without a doubt, is the keyboard and touchpad of the laptop that, in addition to having three levels of backlighting, offer a good size and it is very easy to operate by it and the most interesting thing: it will let you write throughout the day without feeling any type of fatigue in your fingers.

Finally, highlight the interesting battery, one of the essentials in a laptop, that arrives without problems after 10 hours of use and all this without any specific savings plan that the machine offers.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

If you are looking for something related to sound, Huawei FreeBuds Pro headphones have a discount of 32 euros to which you can add an extra coupon of 50 euros that leaves their price at 96 euros.

If you do not know them, it is a high-end product that has as its main attraction high-quality active noise cancellation, specifically up to 40 dB and very good sound, but they hide much more inside.

One of the great strengths is its careful design where Huawei designers have thrown the rest, since it is a headset with a beautiful aesthetic and that they are also extremely comfortable. You will be able to use the headphones for several hours a day and There are going to be times when you forget you are wearing them.

In addition, the FreeBuds Studio also They have a very well implemented gesture system that makes you forget about the phone completely, as well as the possibility to activate the assistant of the team to which you have them paired without problems.

But all this would be half if it did not offer a sound to match and here the Huawei headphones They more than deliver a highly versatile spectrum that perfectly fits your favorite musical taste.

Finally, highlight one of its strengths: autonomy. The official figures give up to 4 hours of average use with more than 24 hours of combined use. This means that you can spend up to two days listening to music without going through the charger.

And when it has to be done, it is not a problem: In just 7 minutes inside the box you have for 2 extra hours.

Watch GT2 Pro

Finally, if what you are looking for is to give your wrist a touch of class, but which also allows you to measure a lot of different variables to improve your health, among many other things, The Watch GT2 Pro has a discount of 70 euros that leaves its final price at an attractive 149 euros.

Currently this Huawei device is the one that offers the best value for money, since its main competitors, Samsung and Apple, have a much higher price.

Regarding its design, it is a real gift for lovers of the classic with a circular dial with a metallic finish that looks great and some physical buttons on the sides that give it a very elegant look.

This is accompanied by an autonomy that lasts up to two weeks and knowing that most of the models in this range stay within 3-4 days, the Watch GT2 Pro wins the street battle.

As usual in this type of device offers 100 measurable sports activities, SWOLF— for swimming enthusiasts— and GPS, but where it shines especially is in the field of measurement, since in addition to the classics such as heart rate, it is also capable of offering you VO2 Max and SPO2 data.

The first of these measures the capacity of your body to transport oxygen at a certain time, while the second is the oxygen saturation in the blood, which would normally be measured with a pulse oximeter.