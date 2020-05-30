Many years after its premiere, a major twist on Mysticism comes to light in the movie X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Director of X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), Simon Kinberg, has been the producer of all the mutant films and was in charge of the script X-Men: Days of Future Past of Bryan Singer. Now it has revealed an important detail about Mysticism (Jennifer Lawrence).

In the mutant film franchise of MarvelMysticism first appeared in the kitchen of a young Charles Xavier in X Men First generation (2011), without explaining anything about his past. Like Rebecca Romijn’s version of the previous movies, this Jennifer Lawrence Mystique was shrouded in mystery. Although we now know that she was actually the daughter of Azazel (Jason Flemyng).

When talking about X-Men: Days of Future Past, Simon Kinberg explained the shocking moment in which Mystique infiltrated the office of Bolivar Trask and discovered Azazel’s autopsy photographs. “There is Azazel,” said Kinberg, “who is her father, but she can never know that.” It’s a huge twist and a significant departure from the comics, as Azazel and Mystique were romantically involved. This relationship gave way to the birth of Nightcrawler. Character that we have also seen in the movies.

Azazel was important in the previous movie.

In X Men First generation, the villains were led by Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon)Among them was Azazel. What looked like a red demon and the power to transport himself from one place to another in the purest Night Prowler style. So even if Mystic did not know it was her daughter, they could have explained it in X-Men: Days of Future Past. This would have given the character more depth, although they decided to hide it. But curiously she sheds a tear for her fallen companion.

Now the mutants will have a new opportunity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we may see Mystique and Azazel again. Although this time it would be interesting to explain their relationship better and not keep it hidden as in X-Men: Days of Future Past.