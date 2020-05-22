You have until June 8 to get great discounts on some of the PlayStation 4 exclusives.

Once again fans ofPlayStationcan enjoy the sales ofDays of Play, a special event that will take place fromMay 25 to June 8in physical stores, with abundant discounts not only on some of the great PlayStation 4 exclusives, but also with special promotions for the subscription services of Sony, or the virtual reality glasses PlayStation VR.

The promotion also moves to thePlaystation store, where the sales will take place from June 3 to 17. What can we find in this new edition of Days of Play? Titles like Days Gone or Spider-Man drop in price until19.99 euros, while others like Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima will cost 29.99 euros. But we not only talk about video games, but also services.

Theannual subscription of PlayStation PlusIt will have a 30% discount, which puts its price at 41.99 euros, which is the same discount applied to the subscription of the streaming game service PlayStation Now, which currently offers a catalog of more than 700 PS4 games, PS3 and PS2, and it costs 41.99 euros for a whole year. If you prefer, you can opt for three months for 19.99 euros. On the other hand, the price of the PlayStation 4 virtual reality device has also been lowered, with the option of buying it for 199.99 euros compared to the usual 299.99 euros.

“The format will also be availablePS VR Mega Packthat includes the device PS VR, PS Camera, VR Worlds, Astrobot Rescue Mission, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Everybodys Golf VR at a recommended price of 229.99 euros (before 329.99 euros), “they report in press release The most notable discounts are as follows:

PlayStation 4Days Gone Video Games – Was $ 69.99 – Now $ 19.99

Death Stranding – Before 69.99 euros – now for 29.99 euros

Marvel’s Spider – Man – Formerly for € 39.99 – Now for € 19.99

Nioh 2 – Before for 69.99 euros – now for 49.99 euros

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Formerly for € 39.99 – Now for € 29.99

MediEvil Before for 29.99 euros – now for 19.99 euros

Concrete Genie Before for 29.99 euros – now for 19.99 euros

Classic PlayStation Hit now for 14.99 euros Gran Turismo Sport

God of war

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: The Thief’s End

Horizon Zero Dawn

PlayStation VRStarter Pack (PS VR, PS Camera and VR Worlds) before 299.99 euros / Now only 199.99 euros

Mega Pack VR (PS VR, PS Camera, VR Worlds, Astrobot Rescue Mission, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Everybodys Golf VR) – was $ 329.99 / Now $ 229.99

PlayStation Plus 12-month PS Plus subscription for 30% less: now € 41.99

PlayStation Now 12-month PS Now subscription, for 30% less: now 41.99 euros

3-month PS Now subscription for 20% less: now 19.99 euros

