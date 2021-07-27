days later it is still not clear that it is real

The poster posted on a street in Trebujena. (Photo: Neighbors Mess)

Posters tend to have a great reception on social networks. Even more so if they tell stories like this, which seem to be taken from science fiction movies.

A person has posted what had happened to him in a post box in the Cadiz municipality of Trebujena: he had lost the Lidl robot vacuum cleaner, which had escaped down the street. “I ask for help”, they have written on the poster

“Yesterday the robot vacuum cleaner left my house, and we couldn’t find it. Please, I have bought it with many sacrifices. And it is not the good one, it is the Lidl one ”, they have described in the poster.

In addition, the owners have asked that, if someone locates it, please leave it at the Milagros store, that is, at the Mariquita Trasquilá establishment, since they do not have a telephone. Another option that they have raised is that they could leave it at the premises of Antonio El Pato.

As a reward for the Good Samaritan, the owners of the robot vacuum cleaner have indicated that they will give him a “little gift”.

The image has been published on Twitter by the Líos de neighbors account and in a matter of hours it has exceeded 2,200 shares and 10,000 likes.

Such has been the commotion that this Monday Andalusia went live to the town to tell an anecdote that has revolutionized the town. As it became clear after the report: it is not clear if he is a legend or not.

A rumor spread around the municipality that a neighbor had found it under his tractor … and even that he had even thought it was a sticky bomb. Again, nothing could be further from the truth. That same neighbor denied these rumors to regional television.

In the establishments that the owners of the robot vacuum cleaner pointed out on the poster, they also do not know anything. But it is that, as it was clear, it is not clear among the neighbors who the owners are.

Until the case is clarified, it will not be known if it is a joke or not. “It looks more like a joke and a pitorreo than anything else. I don’t know, I see it a bit unreal, but hey, it could be, “commented a woman trying to get out of her astonishment and representing most of the neighbors.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE