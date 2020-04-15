It looks like Days Gone, the Bend Studio exclusive for PlayStation 4, could reach new horizons. We say this since recently an online store presented information that seems to suggest that it could reach a PC.

The thing is that Amazon.fr recently published a page of a product called “Days Gone Edition”. The interesting thing is that he mentions that it is a PC video game and that it is a PlayStation product.

In case you missed it: there was collaboration between Death Stranding and Days Gone

So, although the page does not present more information, the above seems to indicate that it refers to Days Gone, the open-world game that Bend Studio released exclusively for PlayStation 4 last year.

You can see a screenshot of the page below:

It should be mentioned that, at the moment, Sony has not made any announcement about it. So, we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt, as it could well be an error. We will stay tuned and inform you when we have more details about it.

Sony will bring some of its exclusives to PC

It is important to remember that Sony has already revealed plans to bring some of its exclusives to PC.

What we mean is that weeks ago the company revealed that Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to Steam this summer. Shortly after this information emerged, rumors began circulating about an alleged PC version of God of War.

Now, while several rumors like Days Gone and God of War will circulate in the coming months, it is important to note that Sony has not promised to bring all its games to PC. So we will have to wait to see if it happens.

And you, would you like to see Days Gone on PC? Tell us in the comments.

Days Gone is available for PlayStation 4 from April 26, 2019. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

