Days after his return to MMA, Anthony Johnson is arrested for fraudulent card use

Four days later after his return and knocking out his rival at Bellator 258, light heavyweight Anthony Johnson was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card, in Connecticut.

The information was confirmed by Greenwich Daily Voice the afternoon of this Tuesday.

According to the police record, “Rumble” was detained by the New Canaan Police Department, on Mohegan Sun Casino, where he made his debut in Bellator. According to accounts, the fighter had bought a plane ticket with a credit card that does not belong to Johnson, in 2019, when he made a trip of Newark to Fort Lauderdale in November of that year.

After what happened, Johnson he was released on a $ 500 bond. On Connecticut, the use of third party identity without authorization of the person, can end with five years in prison, a fine of $ 5000 dollars and probation. The hearing is scheduled for June 8.

At 37 years old, Anthony Johnson has a record of 23-6. On its debut in Bellator, knocked out Jose Augusto in the second round.