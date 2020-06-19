Dayanna Garroz in bikini showed off her abdomen and figure to her fans on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

On this occasion the famous actress, Dayana Garroz, who is quite famous for her character of the Lord of the skies « La Coronela », showed how attractive and expert she is to wear bikinis, with which she always shows off a beautiful figure in a different way the one we see in the series, this time I show off her abdomen and slender body.

It is worth mentioning that she is pregnant at the moment, so she has been in that nice process in which she also looks super beautiful, as she is a beautiful and strong woman.

In this photograph, she appears in a green bikini that looks like a mini blouse with buttons, a very interesting detail that made many people fly their imaginations, since it is much smaller than it should be and it is not enough to cover it all.

The photos achieved more than 24 thousand likes and thousands of comments where they flatter her, as her loyal fans delighted to the fullest and did not want to miss the opportunity to express their great joy.

Dayanna already has more than 203,000 followers, so her photographs have a large audience and is reflected in her response, since in the photograph they have left more than 17,000 likes and a large number of comments where they dedicate themselves to compliment her.

Dayana achieved her figure with treatments to preserve her body in the best way, she has demonstrated it on several occasions with some publications, so she looks spectacular. She also turns him by doing a lot of exercise, because she needs to look good to do her job and feel good about herself.

Recall that the actress has become one of the most attractive members of the series « The Lord of the Skies » on Telemundo and demonstrates this in each photograph she uploads. « La Coronela » is a very strong and imposing woman who knows, like her character Monica Robles, how to use her beauty to achieve what she wants.

Dayana Garroz is a Venezuelan actress currently based in Miami. She has been recognized for her last three roles, Passionate Heart, Dangerous Relationships and The Face of Vengeance, roles: Empress Ferrer de Mélendez, Julia Madrazo and Carolina Pinto. She was married to the writer Matthias Evans from 1998 to 2007. In The Face of Vengeance, she played the role of Carolina Pinto’s lover.