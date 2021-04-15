Dayanara Torres will show her sexiest look in Mira Quien Baila

Good friends, through thick and thin

We could not leave aside in this talk the great chemistry that exists between Dayanara and her good friend Casper Smart, whom she considers as ‘just another son’. “He was a judge and I was participating in 2017, we are also neighbors in Los Angeles.”

“We get along super well; He for me is like another son sometimes passes … I say ‘punished’ but we get along super well, as we are friends outside of Look Who Dances … In my house we play Play Station I always beat him, I say it because It’s true! ”, he revealed with a laugh.

© GettyImagesCasper and Dayanara are friendship goals!

As for his children, Dayanara assures that they also love him very much. “The kids too … for years they have known him, it is a very beautiful friendship that has emerged in Mira Quien Baila”.

In the hardest moments, he didn’t leave her alone either, like in 2019. “When Look Who Dances started, I was going to and coming from Miami to Los Angeles and in one of those laps it was that they operated on my leg and next week they tell me which is cancer. I kept him quiet and it was there that I told him ”.

Torres recalled that after his surgery, the dancer was the most gentleman with her. “When they did the big operation, I had to be in a wheelchair and he was the one who carried me from the stage to the chair …, super chivalrous, I told him ‘your mom, your real mom, did a tremendous job ‘”.

