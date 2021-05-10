Dayanara Torres, the guest of honor of Victoria la Mala

Victoria La Mala celebrated the Fifth of May in the most fun way, organizing an album release party on Wednesday night to mark the launch of their first EP “Soy Mala”. The beautiful Mexican wanted HI! USES participate with her in her stellar moment. Thanks for having us, Mala!

Victoria La Mala celebrated Cinco de Mayo in the most fun way

Among those attending the intimate event, held in General Admission, under the spring night of Hollywood, she could not miss her guest of honor and colleague from the popular TV show ‘Mira Quien Baila’, the always beautiful Dayanara torres, who dazzled with her blue dress and did not hesitate for a second to accompany her friend in such an important professional debut.

Dayanara Torres looks spectacular

Among other celebrities, we also meet the talented Lupita Infante, who sang on Victoria’s wedding day, a wedding that we had the pleasure of publishing exclusively for our readers of HI! USES.

Lupita Infante and Victoria La Mala