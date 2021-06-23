Dayanara Torres talks about a reconciliation with Marc Anthony

Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony surprised everyone a few days ago by meeting again on a very special occasion with their children. The former Miss Universe and the singer attended the high school graduation of Ryan, their youngest son, and after the ceremony they also posed with Cristian, their first-born, to remember the day. Fans of the former couple speculated about a possible reconciliation, about which Dayanara spoke to some media in Miami.

© @ dayanaraprDayanara Torres spoke about the possibility of reconciliation with her ex, Marc Anthony

“No, I’m happy with what I’m doing, with my career, with my children,” he said with a laugh when asked about the possibility of returning to the father of his children. “We were there as a family because we have to support them, they are our children. Forever (he) is going to be part of our family, “he added.

Making it clear that the relationship with her ex-husband is only cordial for the sake of Cristian and Ryan, Dayanara was questioned about a possible new love. Without giving more clues, but visibly nervous, she limited herself to answering with a smile: “I’m happy. I’m happy”. The Puerto Rican model also said that she still believes in the illusion of going through the altar again.

Cristian and Ryan, the true loves of Dayanara Torres

Beyond a romantic relationship, Dayanara Torres lives in love with life thanks to the happiness of being a mother. Each of his projects and decisions are based on the well-being of his children despite how he has done since they were babies. Now the TV presenter is about to say goodbye to her youngest son, who will be in college in a few months.

© @ dayanaraprDayanara Torres lives happily because of the great love of her children

“I don’t even want to think about when they leave. One as a mother, it hurts the separation of not having him with me anymore. But at the same time it is a pride to see them fend for themselves, grow, face life. One only hopes that everything that I taught or put to the test with their values. But I am happy, proud, although a little sad inside as a mother, “she added.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.