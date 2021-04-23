Dayanara Torres returns to the dance floor for the MQB final

One of the things that is most passionate about Dayanara torres is to dance, however, due to various circumstances I had not had the opportunity to return to the track of Mira Quien Baila (Univision). Now the panorama is different and life is smiling on him, as he has announced that in the final of the competition – which will take place next Sunday, April 18 – he will reappear on the track and impress everyone with his best steps. The last time we saw her on the track was in 2017, when she competed and rose as the winner of the fifth season.

© GettyImagesDayanara Torres was the winner of Look Who Dances in 2017

On interview with HOLA! USES, Dayanara spoke of the emotion that comes back to the track, because she has a very special affection for the program. Almost on the verge of tears, he shared the following: “For the final I’m going to dance, it was given to me, it was given to me!” The actress also explained that after her skin cancer diagnosis in 2019 everything got complicated, as she underwent an operation on her leg in which infected nodules were removed. Later, a treatment of almost a year came that kept her away from the stage.

“For some reason life has not left me in the last two years, for reasons that everyone knows. The first year, well, the operation, the second year with the treatment … ”. With a broken voice, he shared: “How difficult it is to want to do something, with so much desire and not being able to with your body.”

But after those complicated months, Dayanara went ahead and is now more ready than ever to give herself ‘body and soul’ to the track, in addition to fulfilling her duty as a judge within the contest. “When they tell me if this season I could dance, I said ‘Yes, yes, finally, finally’. I am going to do it spectacular with all the will of the times that I have not been able to do it ”.

© @ dayanaraprDayanara Torres is part of the panel of judges, but in the final she will have a special participation