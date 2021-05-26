Dayanara Torres poses in a swimsuit 28 years after being crowned Miss Universe

Few women have had such a clean and orderly trajectory in their journey through the world of fame as the fascinating Dayanara torres. Since she won Miss Universe in 1993 and for 28 years, the world has witnessed her loves and heartbreaks, her devotion and dedication for her children Christian Y Ryan, and his way of reinventing himself over and over again in the face of vicissitudes, including a stark public divorce and a battle with cancer.

May is the month dedicated to raising awareness about melanoma, something that led to Dayanara to have his own Billboard in Time Square after his battle with the disease, to help people check their skin regularly. But it is also the month of mothers … With a maturity carved over a slow fire and on the occasion of the celebration of the anniversary of Miss Universe, Yari, as hers affectionately call her, receives us at her home exclusively to chat with HI! USES.

There he not only told us how the world famous Miss Universe pageant changed his life, he also confessed how he now faces giving up his children when he sees them turned into adults, optimistically facing the well-known empty nest syndrome. We started!

Here you can see behind the scenes of this spectacular photoshoot:

“When opportunities and important and decisive moments come into your life, you have to decide to be brave, accept the challenges and dare to do the things you never thought you could do” –Dayanara Torres–

Photos: Nunu | Makeup / Hair: Paul Anthony | Wardrobe: Praia | Jewels: Daniela Villegas