Dayanara Torres is sad: What happened to the MQB judge?

More than three years have passed since the father of the former Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres, passed away, and this March 31, the beautiful ex-beauty queen remembered her deceased father.

With sadness at not having him by her side, but assuring that her father is surely very happy in heaven, the judge of the reality show Mira Quien Baila (MQB) of Univisión, Dayanara paid tribute to her father in what would be another year of life for the Puerto Rican.

The former Miss Universe remembered her father’s birthday, and turned to her Instagram account to express her infinite love.

Through a couple of photographs, one of them from her wedding day, in which Dayanara looked radiant, and with some beautiful words, the also television presenter celebrated her father’s birthday.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife confessed that she very much misses the man who gave her life and said that she would give anything to have her father alive again and enjoy the things they shared together.

“How much would I give for one more dance with you Daddy … 🤍🕊🤍 Heaven is celebrating today! And from here I celebrate you … with 🍺 in hand! 🤍🕊🤍 I love you Papi … forever … “, commented Dayanara Torres in her publication

“#HappyBirthday # FelizBirthday #QEPD #RIP #TeAmo #Daddy #AmorEterno #DaddysGirl #MyDad #FirstLove”.

Dayanara Torres highlighted through the hashtags that in addition to the enormous love she professes for her father, he will always be her eternal love and she will be her father’s darling.

Don José Humberto Torres died on December 13, 2017, after being a victim of cancer and having had open heart surgery, according to data revealed by People in Spanish.

Despite the fact that life has shone in many ways for Dayanara Torres, such as when she became Miss Universe in 1993, being just 18 years old, and having been the mother of two young men who adore her, the beautiful Puerto Rican has had moments of great pain .

In addition to the death of her father and the divorce from Marc Anthony, in 2019 Dayanara Torres had to face the toughest test in her entire life, after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

Fortunately, after an intense year of treatments, the judge of Mira Quien Baila (MQB) won the battle against cancer and became an example of courage

“I must say cancer, you TRIED…. Now GET OUT of my LIFE !!! ”, he commented in March of last year, in his networks, after having overcome his illness.

“Giving up is not an option. In my case, the strongest stimulus to get ahead was thinking about my children. To do this, I never allowed depression or doubt to enter my mind. I had to fight for them yes or yes ”, said Dayanara Torres last year, in a dialogue with People in Spanish. “Find the best doctors at your fingertips. If you face a disease, talk to people who have suffered before, ask around you, consult with different doctors, seek a second or third opinion. Get informed and act fast ”.

