Dayanara Torres: “How much would I give for one more dance with you, daddy. Today the sky is celebrating! “

Dayanara torres He remembered his father, Mr. José Humberto Torres, on Instagram. Her father died several years ago -three-, but if she were still alive, this week she would be celebrating a new birthday with her and the rest of her family. Dayanara remembered and when she remembered she dedicated some beautiful words that have reached the hearts of several celebrities, who shared the pain of her memory.

“How much would I give for one more dance with you Daddy… Today the sky is celebrating! And from here I celebrate you, with beer in hand. I love you Daddy, forever. #HappyBirthday # FelizBirthday #QEPD #RIP #TeAmo #Daddy #AmorEterno #DaddysGirl #MyDad #FirstLove ”, Dayanara wrote.

In the image that the Puerto Rican published, she appears dancing with her father, on her wedding day with Marc Anthony – the Puerto Rican, for now, has been married only once. In the following image, only his father’s face appears, in black and white.

Jomari Goyso, Águeda López, Patricia Manterola, Aleyda Ortiz, Chef Yisus and Katherine Castro They have expressed solidarity with the memory of the judge from Mira Quien Baila. “Wow! Your eternal angel! ”Jomari wrote. Like him, Aleyda also said: “Aw 🥰 wow happy Birthday to your little angel”.

