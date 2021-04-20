Dayanara Torres does not open TikTok because her children do not want: “I do not know if it is shame”

Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila” ends and Dayanara Torres has a lot of projects, now that she has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and can return to a normal life, after two years since she was diagnosed with melanoma.

From the competition he gets a nice friendship with Paty manterola, with whom he plans to remain in contact upon his return to Los Angeles. “A beautiful, beautiful, in fact I already told her ‘as soon as we get to Los Angeles we do barbecue’, but seriously, because that’s what it’s about. Do you know what happens? that Paty, Although I did not know her in person and she lives in Los Angeles, we clicked, but to the minute. We kept making TikTok videos, even though I don’t do TikTok, but she knows about TikTok ”.

Dayanara never dared to do TikTok because of her children’s refusal. “I once told my kids that I was going to create a TikTok account and they told me: ‘Do not even think about it!‘. The Univision star explained with a laugh: “I don’t know if it’s embarrassment or gives them a little bit of Oh, my God, that’s my mom.”

Now that the model and businesswoman has overcome cancer and that you have already received the vaccine, she says she has many plans, including traveling to New York. “I’m going to go with my child to New York for a few days first and then I’m going to Los Angeles, my poor mother, because all these weeks that have been like eight, nine, ten weeks, my mother has been in Los Angeles taking care of my house, simply for my dog ​​and my kitten ”.

As a businesswoman she also has big plans and projects: “I have my home decor line that comes out now in the fall and another thing, that in May, which is melanoma month awareness month, in New York, in Times Square is going to be on the huge billboard Naked! and I’m going to want to get into some dance classes, because one feels so liberated ”.

“It feels nice to be able to do things, do you know what it is that you want, your heart wants, your mind, your eyes want to shine and that your body doesn’t let you, it’s a bit hard, ‘so’… I’m happy!” added the Puerto Rican.

Khloë Terae goes for a walk in an unbuttoned white shirt and forgot about her underwear

Carolina Sandoval was seen without the bikini bra