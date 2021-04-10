Dayanara Torres celebrates her best friend’s birthday

During the battle that Dayanara Torres fought against skin cancer, Casper showed himself to be the most loyal friend and was there for her in the most difficult moments, such as the one that occurred in February 2019, when the Puerto Rican appeared in Mira Quien Baila recently had surgery behind her leg to remove two lymph nodes that became infected with cancer. Since it was difficult for her to walk through the surgery points, the dancer rushed to help her.

Back then, the model gave an interview to Despierta América and talked about how Casper helped her. “Casper rolls the wheelchair for me where I have to go. He always carries me, carries me or carries me on his shoulders so that I am not limping to the places I have to go. It helps me a lot ”, the actress also replied.

© @ dayanara_prCasper Smart was very supportive of Dayanara in 2020 when she dealt with cancer. In this photo, the dancer is seen helping his recently operated friend

In that same conversation, Casper commented that he took maximum care of his friend’s privacy, because Dayanara told him about her illness before going public and he kept the secret, until she decided to reveal the news.

Casper has also celebrated Dayanara’s victories. In February 2020, the choreographer was invited to the celebration organized by Dayanara’s friends and family, on the occasion of her latest cancer treatment. Casper celebrated in style the great achievement of his friend, who in March of that year received the news that she had overcome the disease.

