The Adria Tour and Novak Djokovic theme continues to be one of the most commented topics of the week. Many faces of the sport are analyzing everything that has happened and the last to do so has been the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska. The young Ukrainian player gave Go Tennis a few words, where she defends Djokovic and affirms that if she had had the opportunity to organize such a tournament and guarantee everyone’s safety, she would have done so.

-Sadness for the bad drink that Novak Djokovic has to be going through:

“When you are famous and compete at the highest level, it is inevitable that everyone will be outstanding at every step you take. When you assume the role of ambassador you know that you are becoming an example to follow for many people. Seeing everything that happened in In recent days, I feel bad for Djokovic. In many countries around the world, people seem to have forgotten about quarantine and social distancing and the coronavirus has taken a back seat. If this is done by a tennis player like Djokovic who was only looking for Happiness in people begins the harsh criticism. I think he is being very unfair to him. “

-News in the world of tennis:

“Tennis is an incredible sport with a lot of history and culture behind it. What is happening this year in the world is absolutely unthinkable and in my point of view we are the sport that is most affected, since every week we are flying all over the world. world playing many tournaments. Each tennis player had his own plans and objectives for this year and now everyone has the same question in his head: ‘When will we play again?’ Without a doubt, everything that is happening is very sad. “

– Annoyed by what happened on the Adria Tour, but she would have done the same:

“I am very worried and upset about everything that has happened in recent days about the Adria Tour. The organizers of the event and the players were under tremendous pressure, since at the very least they were going to be criticized for being a participant in a tournament in the midst of a pandemic. Everyone has said that the event was held under the norms and requirements of the country and they simply have to be believed. If I had the opportunity to hold such a tournament, I would not have thought for a second, “said Yastremska, who acknowledges that the tennis players or any audience of the event could have been infected at another time: “Everyone is at risk of becoming infected in any activity of daily life: in the street, park, supermarket, restaurant or the beach,” he concluded.