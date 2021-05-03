Day of the Holy Cross: a tradition with origin in archeology

Every May 3, construction workers celebrate the Day of the Holy Cross, a religious holiday with archaeological origin. (Illustration: iStock)

Although the Day of the Holy Cross is the result of a religious motivation, it also has an archaeological activity in its origin.

Approximately in the year 33 the historical event of lthe crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth.

However, the cross where he died had been lost until approximately AD 326. C., Elena, mother of Emperor Constantine, coordinated a titanic expedition with an archaeological spirit that managed to recover it.

This may interest you: Julieta Fierro’s selection of myths debunked by science

The origin of the Day of the Holy Cross

Zozemeno, Saint Chrysostom and Saint Ambrose, among other ancient sages, affirm that Elena of Constantinople He traveled to Mount Golgotha, in the city of Jerusalem, with the support of his son, Emperor Constantine.

In this historic site for the Catholic religion, after excavations, found three crosses: two of them were of Dimas and Gestas, the thieves who died, respectively, to the right and left of the Nazarene, and the third was that of Christ.

“To find out which of the three corresponded to that of Jesus, Elena decided to touch a mortally ill woman with the three crosses successively. The first two did not make any impression on her, but when she was touched by the third cross, she stood up, miraculously cured, in this way they realized that the Holy Cross had been found ”, reads a document from the National Institute of the Indigenous Peoples (INPI).

On that occasion it is also said that Saint Helena, Macario, bishop of Jerusalem, and thousands of devotees carried the cross in procession through the streets of that city, where they found a widowed woman who was taking her son to be buried. When they brought the Holy Cross to the dead son, he was resurrected.

A large part of that cross is found to date in the Basilica of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem (Rome), built to protect one of the most revered relics of the Catholic religion.

This story may interest you: The Hidden Face: Isaac Newton and Alchemy

Construction workers’ day

May 3 is currently known as the Day of the Holy Cross. On this date the day of the discovery of the cross or the Holy Cross.

Masons particularly from Mexico have identified with this event, given the excavation work that involved, much like what they do to build the foundation of a building.

“The masons in our country, usually place a Cross adorned with natural or paper flowers on the top of buildings or houses under construction. Since the time of the illustrious Fray Pedro de Gante, who was the founder of the first school in Mexico, dates this custom, “says the document in relation to the modern origin of the Day of the Holy Cross.

The INPI also specifies that the masons are the main responsible for preparing the feast of the Holy Cross Day supported by the entire community, since in most cases, it is the entire community that covers the expenses of this celebration.

Within this, in addition to activities such as blessing the Cross, decorating it with flowers (made of paper, canvas or natural), performing a special mass, and perhaps a short procession, there are the burning of ‘toritos’, competitions for children such as the palo encebado, or sack competition, as well as dances such as the Pastoras and the Vaqueros.

“While lunchtime is accompanied by pulque, tequila or some other drink, and enlivened with mariachis; at night a dance is organized with popular music groups ”, according to the INPI.

Religious syncretism

Although the celebration of the Day of the Holy Cross has roman catholic originIn Mexico, it has also been associated with a type of divine benefit typical of pre-Hispanic cultures.

“The celebration of the Holy Cross that runs from April 27 to May 4, coincides with the start of the rainy seasonTherefore, this holiday within agricultural cultures acquires many meanings, since it is not only about remembering the cross as the maximum symbol of Christianity, but it is also related to crops, the fertility of the land and, consequently, with the life and reproduction of the community, which is why it is one of the most celebrated festivals of all the Catholic saints in Mexico ”, explains the INPI.

The celebrations of the Day of the Holy Cross in Mexico, according to the INPI, show this syncretism, since on the one hand the discovery of the cross is remembered in the Catholic sense, but at the same time the celebrations are related to nature and mainly with agriculture, in addition to remembering the conquest and conversion of the indigenous to the Catholic faith.

Marta Turok, a Mexican anthropologist, considers that It is the fourth most celebrated party on the entire calendar, after the festivities of La Virgen de Guadalupe, Holy Week and Carnival.