05/27/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Day of surprises at the Estrella Damm Santander Open. Two of the favorite couples to the title fell in the round of 16. Chingotto and Tello said goodbye in the morning before Lijó and Allemandi, who continue to add minutes together and who gave the first bell of the day. They won 6-4 and 7-5.

Galán-Lebron, seeded, did not fail. Also in the morning, they beat Josete Rico and Ramiro Moyano by a resounding 6-1 in the first set and 6-3 in the second.

The second surprise of the day was already in the evening. Those who did not go to the quarterfinals were Tapia and Lima. Pablo had to withdraw due to muscular discomfort. Cramps in the third set against Momo and Rico. Sanyo and Belasteguín, did not fail and are also in the quarters.