Day leads at Cromwell under pressure from Hickok and Watson

The australian Jason day took over the leadership of the tournament this Friday Travelers Championship by completing the second round with 62 strokes (-8) that leave him with a cumulative 131 (-9), one ahead of the Americans Kramer Hickok and Bubba Watson (132, -8).

Day achieved five birdies in the first half of the course and another three in the second half on his tour of the TPC River Highlands of Cromwell (Connecticut).

The champion of the last edition, the American Dustin Johnson, improved in relation to the first round by delivering a card of 68 (-2) that ensured a cumulative of 138 (-2).

Johnson shared the 58th position with 21 other players, including the Mexican Abraham Ancer. They were the last to secure their place in the weekend’s competition.

The Chilean will also be at the appointment Joaquin Niemann and the mexican Carlos Ortiz, both with 135 strokes (-5) after delivering two cards of 67 (-3) and 65 (-5).

Without exceeding the cut were the Argentine Emiliano Grillo and the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz with 139 (-1).

The Puerto Rican Rafael Campos Nor did he exceed the cut when he reached 140 strokes (par), like the Spanish Rafael Cabrera, with 141 hits (+1).

1. Jason Day (Australia) 131 (69-62)

2. Bubba Watson (United States) 132 (66-66)

2. Kramer Hickok (United States) 132 (63-69)

4. Russell Henley (United States) 133 (67-66)

4. Kevin Kisner (United States) 133 (70-63)

4. Seamus Power (Ireland) 133 (66-67)

4. Justin Rose (England) 133 (70-63)

4. KH Lee (South Korea) 133 (69-64)

4. Brice Garnett (United States) 133 (65-68)

4. Troy Merritt (United States) 133 (68-65)

Outside the cut

Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 141 (72-69)