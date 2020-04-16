The new coronavirus pandemic known as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, it has become one of the worst in the last 100 years. From the first report made by China to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019 to date more than two million confirmed cases and nearly 130,000 deaths have been reported in 185 countries, with no signs that the situation is waning.

Allegedly originating from the city of Wuhan in central China, the focus later shifted to Europe and now it is hitting the United States with more force. Latin America and Africa, although they are the last regions to be affected, also face a scenario of total uncertainty.

But in addition to the extensive suffering caused to people and the immeasurable damage that it is generating in the global economy due to the fall in demand for goods and services and the paralysis of activity, the The pandemic has deepened mistrust both in international organizations, at times helpless in the face of the crisis, and in China, the communist superpower and dictatorship that has expanded its interests throughout the planet and exported an image of progress based on technology and social control.

(Next, the timeline that shows how the WHO has worked in recent months. To view with a cell phone, you only have to scroll the images to the left):

But where does this accusation come from?

In the early days of the coronavirus, when there was no talk of a pandemic or even an epidemic, the WHO acted with caution that now, three months and millions later, seems very difficult to justify.

The general director of the organism, Tedros Adhanom, it took Too long to declare a global emergency, much longer to catalog the pandemic outbreak, and in the first days he insisted that the virus could not be transmitted between people, despite the growing evidence and warnings from Taiwan, a detail that contributed to the minimization of the problem by governments and agencies in the early days.

At the same time, WHO spared no praise for the Chinese state (their speed in identifying the virus and acting deserved “gratitude and respect”), their leaders (endowed with “transparency, commitment and seriousness”) or their political system (manifested in the “deep commitment of the Chinese people to collective action”) in managing a crisis that soon went out of control around the world.

He also did not question the figures reported by Beijing. and took them for granted, even though accusations of concealment and minimization grow every day, and advised against strict measures at the beginning, such as blocking flights from China or isolating communities, that could have contained the spread and that today much of the world is the norm.