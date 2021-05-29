Day 9 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Vianés duel

05/29/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Vianés and to Atlético River Ebro in the Prince of Viana.

The Vianés faces with optimism for the match of the ninth day after winning the last two matches of the competition against him CD Tedeón at home (0-2) and against Pradejon at home (5-2). Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in five of the eight games played so far, with a streak of 36 goals for and 29 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Atlético River Ebro had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Agoncillo during his last game, so he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the eight games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Atlético River Ebro he has won four of them with a balance of 30 goals in favor and 34 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Vianés has achieved a balance of three victories and a draw in four games played in his field, figures that speak quite well of the team of Borja Lerma when he plays in his stadium. At the exits, the Atlético River Ebro It has a balance of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have met before in the Prince of Viana, in fact, the numbers show three losses and two draws in favor of the Vianés. The last meeting in this competition between the two teams was played in December 2019 and ended with a 1-0 result for the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Vianés stands above the Atlético River Ebro with a two point lead. The team of Borja Lerma he ranks second with 40 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Atlético River Ebro it has 38 points and ranks third in the competition.