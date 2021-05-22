Day 9 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Robres match

05/22/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The Robres receives this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. the visit of the Tamarite in the san blas during his ninth game in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Robres faces the ninth day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 2-2 against the Fraga in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won five of the eight games played so far, with a streak of 40 goals in favor and 37 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Tamarite achieved a tie to one against Villanueva, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Robres. Of the eight games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Tamarite he has won one of them and has a balance of 31 goals scored against 44 goals conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Robres they have won four times in four games played so far, so they are a solid team in their stadium, getting most of the points played. In the role of visitor, the Tamarite has a record of one win, two losses and a draw in four games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium Robres if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Robres and the results are three wins and a draw for the locals. Likewise, the locals have a total of four consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they faced the Robres and the Tamarite In this competition it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the locals.

Right now, between the Robres and the Tamarite there is a difference of 12 points in the classification. The team of Javier Genovés he ranks fourth with 44 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Tamarite he has 32 points and is ranked eighth in the tournament.