Day 9 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Cardassar duel

06/12/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Cardassar and to Llosetense in the San Lorenzo.

The Cardassar faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the ninth day after having lost his last game against him Alcudia by a score of 2-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won three of the eight games played so far, with a streak of 33 goals for and 40 against.

For his part, Llosetense had just won their last two games 2-0 and 0-4, the first against the Felanitx in his stadium and the second against him Ferriolense out of his field, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Cardassar. To date, of the eight games that the Llosetense in the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won five of them with 31 goals in favor and 38 against.

In reference to local performance, the Cardassar they have won twice and drawn twice in four games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving the visitors opportunities to get results in their favor. At home, the Llosetense has a balance of one victory and three defeats in four games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Cardassar.

Currently, between Cardassar and the Llosetense there is a difference of four points in the classification. The team of Miguel Àngel Tomás he ranks fourth with 33 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Llosetense it has 37 points and occupies the second position in the classification.