Day 8 of the Second Phase of Third Division: prior to the Trujillo match

05/15/2021 at 6:13 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 6:00 p.m. the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Trujillo Yet the AD Lobon in the Municipal.

The Trujillo optimistically faces the match of the eighth day to channel a winning streak after winning their last two games 0-3 and 3-1, the first against him Calamonte away from home and the second against him Chinato as a local. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won three of the seven games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 33 goals in favor and 32 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the AD Lobon had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Fill during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the claims to stay this time with the three points. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the AD Lobon He has won three of them with a balance of 19 goals for and 40 against.

In terms of home performance, the Trujillo They have achieved statistics of two wins and a draw in three games played at home, which is why they are a solid team in their stadium, achieving most of the points played. At the exits, the AD Lobon they have won once and drawn once in their three games so far, which means both teams will have to do their best to win.

Analyzing its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Trujillo is ahead of the AD Lobon with a difference of six points. At this time, the Trujillo it has 30 points and is in third position. On the other hand, the visitors have 24 points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.