Day 8 of the Second Phase of Third Division: previous of the Hércules de Alicante B match

05/21/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

In one more day, the eighth of the Second Phase of the Third Division, they will fight for victory on Hercules B and the Torrent.

The Hercules of Alicante B faces the eighth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 2-2 against the Steel in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in four of the seven games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 19 goals in favor and 21 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Torrent suffered a defeat to the Villajoyosa in the last game (0-1), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Hercules of Alicante B. To date, of the six games that the Torrent In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won two of them with 26 goals for and 34 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Hercules of Alicante B they have won three times in three games played so far, so they are a solid team in their stadium, achieving most of the points played. At the exits, the Torrent He has lost once and has drawn once in his three games so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Hercules of Alicante B to take the victory.

To this day, the Hercules of Alicante B it is ahead in the standings with a difference of three points with respect to its rival. The Hercules of Alicante B He has 32 points in the locker, ranking first. For his part, the Torrent it has 29 points and occupies the third position in the classification.