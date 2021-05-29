Day 8 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Rinconeda match

05/29/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Corner receives this Sunday at 11:30 the visit of the Guarnizo in the Municipal of Polanco during their eighth meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Corner arrives at the eighth day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Barreda Football in the previous match by a score of 3-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have not won any of the seven games played to date, with 22 goals for and 50 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Guarnizo had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Revilla during his last meeting, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the seven games that the Guarnizo In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won five of them with a balance of 31 goals in favor and 33 against.

As a local, the Corner he has lost twice and drawn once in three games played so far, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the competition. In the role of visitor, the Guarnizo It has a balance of two wins and a draw in three games played, so it can be considered a more than dangerous rival outside its stadium, where it achieves a large part of the points.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal of PolancoIn fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the Corner. The last confrontation between the Corner and the Guarnizo This competition was played in February 2019 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the locals.

Regarding their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by 15 points in favor of the Guarnizo. The locals, before this game, are in eighth place with 21 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors are in second position with 36 points.