Day 8 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Novelda meeting

05/22/2021 at 7:17 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Novelda and to Vilamarxant on The Magdalena.

The Novelda faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the eighth day after suffering a defeat against him Benicarlo in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in two of the seven games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 26 goals in favor and 39 against.

For his part, Vilamarxant suffered a defeat against Sports crevillente in the last game (1-0), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. Before this match, the Vilamarxant they had won in one of the five matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with 17 goals for and 35 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Novelda has achieved a balance of two victories and one defeat in three games played in his stadium, numbers that can be encouraging for him Vilamarxant, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in The Magdalena. In the role of visitor, the Vilamarxant has a balance of two defeats in two games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Novelda.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in The Magdalena, obtaining as a result a victory and a draw in favor of the Novelda. In turn, the locals have a total of two consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in November 2019 and the match ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Novelda.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the classification of the Second Phase of Third Division (20 points), so this match could help to tie the tie. The home team is eighth, while the visiting team is currently in ninth place.