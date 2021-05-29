Day 8 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Huércal-Overa duel

05/29/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

El Palmar travel this Sunday to The stove to measure yourself with Huércal-Overa in their eighth match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 18:30.

The Huércal-Overa he wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to matchday eight after having lost his last match against him Minerva by a score of 2-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won three of the seven games played to date and have managed to score 25 goals in favor and 38 against.

Regarding the visiting team, El Palmar did not go beyond the tie with a score of 2-2 against the Murcia city, so he reaches the meeting with the claims of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the seven games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them with a balance of 39 goals scored against 33 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Huércal-Overa He has won once, he has lost once and he has drawn once in three games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, El Palmar they have won once, they have been defeated once and they have drawn once in their three games played, so that the duel could be the most close between both teams.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in The stove, obtaining as a result two victories, four defeats and a draw in favor of the Huércal-Overa. The last game they played on Huércal-Overa Y El Palmar in this tournament it was in January 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of El Palmar.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that between the Huércal-Overa Y El Palmar there is a difference of two points. The team of Marin Garcia Francisco Jose He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 32 points before the match. For its part, El Palmar it has 34 points and ranks third in the competition.