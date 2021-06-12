Day 8 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Baztan match

06/11/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Baztan and to Corellano in the Giltxaurdi.

The Baztan faces the match of the eighth day with optimism to consolidate a positive streak after having won at Txantrea in the Chantrea Sports Facilities by 0-1, with a goal of Goñi. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in two of the seven games played so far and add a figure of 42 goals against 25 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Corellano he won his last two matches of the competition against him CD Fontellas in his stadium and the Lourdes out of his field, 4-1 and 1-3 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time in the fiefdom of the Baztan. To date, of the seven games that the Corellano In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won five of them with a figure of 43 goals for and 38 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Baztan he has lost twice and drawn once in three games played so far, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the tournament. In the role of visitor, the Corellano they have won twice in their three games so far, so the match could be very close between the two teams.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Giltxaurdi, obtaining as a result two victories in favor of the Baztan. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the CorellanoWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last meeting in this tournament between the two teams was played in October 2019 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the visitors.

Currently, between Baztan and the Corellano there is a difference of 12 points in the classification. The Baztan He arrives at the meeting with 28 points in his locker and occupying the seventh place before the game. For his part, Corellano it has 40 points and occupies the third position in the classification.