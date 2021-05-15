Day 7 of the Second Phase of Third Division: prior to the Praviano duel

05/15/2021 at 12:19 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the seventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Pravian and to Valdesoto in the Santa Catalina.

The Pravian faces with reinforced spirits the match of the seventh day to channel a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Condal at home (1-0) and against him Colunga out of his field (0-2). Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won four of the four games played so far, with a streak of 30 goals in favor and 29 against.

For his part, Valdesoto He was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against the Navarrese, so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. To date, of the six games played by the Valdesoto In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won zero of them with a figure of 12 goals for and 39 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Pravian they have managed to win so far in all their home matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At home, the Valdesoto He has lost three times in his three games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Pravian.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of PravianIn fact, the numbers show a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Valdesoto. The last match between Pravian and the Valdesoto This tournament was played in February 2018 and ended in a draw (2-2).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Pravian they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 24 points. The locals, before this game, are in first place with 36 points in the standings. As for the rival, the Valdesoto, is in ninth position with 12 points.