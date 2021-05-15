Day 7 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Paterna duel

05/15/2021 at 4:13 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 4:00 p.m. the meeting of the seventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Paternal and to Sports crevillente in the Municipal Gerardo Salvador.

The Paternal He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the seventh day after suffering a defeat against him Hercules of Alicante B in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the start of the season, the locals have won in one of the five games played to date with a figure of 17 goals in favor and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Sports crevillente managed to defeat the Vilamarxant 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Solsona, so he hopes to repeat the marker, now in the stadium of the Paternal. Before this match, the Sports crevillente they had won in two of the six matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a score of 25 goals for and 30 against.

As a local, the Paternal they have achieved figures of two defeats in two games played at their stadium, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At the exits, the Sports crevillente has a record of one defeat and two draws in three games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of the Paternal to try and break the statistics.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Paternal, the numbers show three losses and a draw in favor of the home team. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last three visits to the stadium of the Paternal. The last time they played the Paternal and the Sports crevillente in the competition it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 2-0 for the visitors.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Sports crevillente is ahead of the Paternal with a difference of four points. The Paternal He arrives at the meeting with 23 points in his locker and occupying the seventh place before the game. For his part, Sports crevillente it has 27 points and occupies the third position in the classification.