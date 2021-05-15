Day 7 of the Second Phase of Second B: prior to the La Nucía meeting

05/15/2021 at 7:18 PM CEST

The Llagostera travel this Sunday to Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium to be measured with La Nucía in his seventh round of the Second Phase of Second B, which will begin at 18:30.

La Nucía looks forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the seventh day after suffering a defeat against him Cornellà in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the six games played to date, with a streak of 19 goals for and 26 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Llagostera was imposed on At. I raised 2-0 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Sascha Andreu Y Guiu, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of La Nucía. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won two of them with a balance of 23 goals scored against 23 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, La Nucía he has won twice and drawn once in three games played so far, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. At home, the Llagostera has a record of two defeats in two games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of La Nucía if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before in the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium, in fact, the numbers show a tie in favor of La Nucía. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in December 2019 and the result was a tie (0-0).

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by five points in favor of the Llagostera. The locals, before this match, are in sixth place with 30 points in the standings. For his part, Llagostera it has 35 points and occupies the third position in the classification.