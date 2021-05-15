Day 6 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Lorca match

05/15/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

The Totana Olympic visit this Sunday to Francisco Artés Carrasco to measure himself with the Lorca in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Lorca arrives at the sixth day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last game against El Palmar by a score of 7-1. In addition, the locals have not won in any of the five matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 11 goals in favor and 68 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Totana Olympic suffered a defeat to the Sports Mining in the last game (0-1), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Lorca. To date, of the five games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them with a balance of 21 goals scored against 29 conceded.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Lorca they have lost once and drawn once in two games played so far, so visits to the Francisco Artés Carrasco stadium are not usually the most difficult for visitors. In the role of visitor, the Totana Olympic has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games played, so the players of the Lorca They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals had already met previously at the stadium of the Lorca and the balance is three victories for the local team. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won three games in a row at home against the Totana Olympic. The last time they faced the Lorca and the Totana Olympic in this tournament it was in November 2019 and the match ended with a score of 2-0 for the locals.

Currently, the Totana Olympic it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 21 points compared to its rival. The Lorca He has six points in the locker, ranking 10th. For his part, the Totana Olympic it has 27 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.