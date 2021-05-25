Day 6 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Ciudad de Murcia match

05/25/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The Minerva visit this Wednesday to Jose Barnes to measure yourself with Murcia city in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 20:45.

The Murcia city comes to the match with the intention of improving their performance in the competition after drawing the last match played against El Palmar. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won three of the six games played to date, with 21 goals in favor and 22 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Minerva He had just won his last two games 2-1 and 2-1, the first against the Huércal-Overa in his fief and the second before him Muleño at home, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Murcia city. Before this match, the Minerva they had won in three of the six games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with 32 goals for and 41 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Murcia city he has won every game he has played at home so far. At home, the Minerva has a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Murcia city to take the victory.

The rivals had already met before in the Jose Barnes and the balance is of a defeat in favor of Murcia city. The last time they played the Murcia city and the Minerva in this competition it was in November 2019 and the match ended with a 3-0 favorable to the Minerva.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of one point. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 33 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 32 points and occupy the fifth position in the tournament.