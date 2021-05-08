Day 6 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the CD Móstoles duel

05/08/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Lightning travel this Sunday to Municipal Stadium El Soto to measure yourself with CD Móstoles in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 11:30.

The CD Móstoles faces with the illusion of recovering positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the sixth day after losing the last match against the Union Adarve by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in one of the five games played so far, with 31 goals for and 16 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Ray B suffered a defeat against Alcorcón B in the last game (2-3), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. To date, of the five games that the Ray B In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won two of them with a figure of 41 goals in favor and 34 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the CD Móstoles he has won once and has been defeated once in two games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want more points to slip away at his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Ray B they have lost twice in their two games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal Stadium El Soto, obtaining as a result two victories, one defeat and two draws in favor of the CD Móstoles. Likewise, the visiting squad adds two matches in a row without knowing the defeat at home against the CD Móstoles. The last meeting between the CD Móstoles and the Lightning This tournament was played in March 2020 and ended in a draw (2-2).

Regarding his position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that between the CD Móstoles and the Ray B there is a difference of four points. The CD Móstoles He arrives at the meeting with 48 points in his locker and occupying third place before the game. For his part, Ray B it has 44 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.