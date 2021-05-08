Day 6 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: Gerena match preview

05/08/2021 at 12:26 PM CEST

The Lebrijana travel this Sunday to José Juan Romero Gil Stadium to measure yourself with Gerena in their sixth duel of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Gerena faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the sixth day after achieving victory in his fief in the José Juan Romero Gil Stadium 3-0 against Conil, with goals from Gabriel Jesus Y Alberto castro. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in two of the four matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and add a streak of 26 goals scored against 28 goals conceded.

Regarding visitors, the Lebrijana achieved a zero draw against the Castilleja CF, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Of the five games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Lebrijana He has won zero of them and adds a figure of 30 goals conceded against 16 in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Gerena they have managed to win so far in all their home games in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the Lebrijana has a balance of two defeats in two games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Gerena.

The rivals had already met before in the José Juan Romero Gil Stadium and the balance is two wins, three losses and a draw in favor of the Gerena. Likewise, visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of Gerena, as they have already won three away games. The last match they played on Gerena and the Lebrijana In this tournament it took place in December 2019 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Gerena is ahead of the Lebrijana with a difference of 12 points. The team of Alejandro Alvarez he ranks second with 30 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 18 points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.