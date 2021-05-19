Day 6 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: Cacereño match preview

05/19/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Next Thursday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the final day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which they will play Cacereño and to Coria in the Prince philip.

The Cacereño He comes with optimism for the match of the sixth day after achieving victory in his fief in the Prince philip 2-0 against Moralo, with goals from Bermu Y Capelo. Since the competition began, the locals have won two of the four games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 46 goals scored against 10 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Coria won against Sherry in his stadium 3-0 and previously he had also done it away from home against him Diocesan CD by 0-1, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the Cacereño. Before this match, the Coria they had won in three of the five matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with 41 goals for and 14 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Cacereño they have managed to win so far in all their home games in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At home, the Coria He has a record of a victory and a draw in two games that he has played so far, so that the duel could be the most close between both teams.

The rivals had already met before in the Prince philip and the balance is one defeat and two draws in favor of the Cacereño. Likewise, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Coria. The last match they played on Cacereño and the Coria In this competition it took place in November 2019 and ended with a result of 0-2 for the locals.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by one point in favor of the Cacereño. The Cacereño It has 57 points in the locker, ranking first. On the other hand, the visitors are in second position with 56 points.